PTI is a reality whether one likes or not: Qureshi

Stresses party has every right to hold rally on Sept 8, calling for respect and dialogue for national issues

Says stability cannot be achieved without engaging with PTI

LAHORE: Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said that his party had every right to hold its planned rally on September 8, emphasizing that no obstacles should be created in its way.

Talking to journalists during a court hearing in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail, Qureshi claimed that the PTI showed respect for all including state institutions during the last month, urging it is time for “this respect” to be reciprocated.

“Whether one likes it or not, PTI is a reality in this country. Stability cannot be achieved without engaging with PTI,” he stressed.

He further added that the founder of PTI is currently contesting elections at Oxford University, an achievement that brings pride to Pakistan.

Criticizing those who oppose this move, he labelled them as narrow-minded and urged that the Oxford election be viewed beyond the lens of political affiliations.

Addressing the ongoing political discourse, Qureshi dismissed any notion of a PTI minus its founder.

“Neither Bhutto was ever minus from the PPP, nor Nawaz Sharif from the PML-N. Similarly, the PTI cannot exist without its founder,” he declared, adding that this is a political reality, whether people in power accept it or not.

Commenting on the Balochistan’s situation, he described recent events in the province as tragic and called for a comprehensive debate in both the National Assembly and Senate.

Qureshi noted that Balochistan’s problems persisted for years and that the state’s policies towards the region may not be appropriate.

“I am aware of many things as a former foreign minister, but I am constrained by the official secrets act from disclosing certain details,” he said, adding that dialogue is the only solution to the issue.

Qureshi also lamented the growing discontent among traders, the labor class, and freelancers, particularly concerning media censorship and internet restrictions.

He also questioned the commitment of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to the foreign ministry, stating that Dar’s heart lies in finance, not foreign affairs, leaving the Foreign Office leaderless.

Qureshi mentioned that Tuesday is the designated day for his family visits, expressing how seeing his only son provides him with comfort, a sentiment he also extended to meeting with media personnel.

Reflecting on his time in jail, he remarked on the isolation, saying, “Staring at the same walls every day can drive a person crazy.”