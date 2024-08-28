Operational woes from heavy rains lead to flight cancellations in Karachi

KARACHI/LAHORE: Heavy rains and operational hazards led to numerous flight cancellations and delays at Karachi Airport on Wednesday.

According to the schedule, Serene Air flights ER-502 and 504 to Islamabad, as well as Air Blue flight PA-807 to Multan, were cancelled.

Additionally, Air Blue flight PA-402 to Quetta faced an eight-hour delay, and both Serene Air flights ER-522 and 524 to Lahore were cancelled. Air Sial flight PF-145 to Lahore and two Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights, PK-310 to Quetta and PK-302 to Lahore, were also cancelled.

In related news, on directives from Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the number of immigration officers at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport was increased on Wednesday to improve traveler convenience.

Twenty-four Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officers, recently returned from training, were assigned separate desks at the airport.

FIA Director Lahore Zone, Sarfaraz Khan, emphasized that these officers would be available 24 hours a day to assist with any issues, including immigration, aiming to alleviate the challenges faced by the public at the airport.