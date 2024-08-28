 ‘No leniency or talks with miscreant’: PM declares endgame of terrorists

Says nation united for elimination of terrorism, vowing sacrifices being rendered will never be squandered

Such unholy designs meant to impede progress, CPEC projects and undermine Sino-Pak relationship: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday categorically announced that the government would neither hold any talks nor show any leniency to the terrorists who were poised to disrupt the country’s journey towards progress.

“The time has come to eliminate terrorism. The sacrifices being rendered for the cause will never be squandered. We need to move forward with firm resolve. There is no question of any weakness. We are open to talks with those who believe in the supremacy of Pakistan’s constitution and respect its flag. But there can be no leniency or talks with those who are enemies in the guise of friends. This is a clear message. There are no two opinions on this,” the prime minister said addressing the meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by him on Tuesday.

The prime minister began his remarks by reiterating the condemnation of the terror incidents held in different parts of the country during the last couple of days killing dozens of citizens and the officers and personnel of the security forces.

The cabinet members also offered Fateha for the victims of terror incidents and Rana Afzaal, the brother of Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain, who passed away on Monday.

The prime minister said that it was no secret that the terrorists of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) operating from Afghanistan were behind these terrorist attacks. The government has sensitised the Afghan government on the subject and also taken effective actions against them, he added.

Referring to the killing of passengers in Balochistan on Monday, he said such incidents could not terrorize the people.

“Such unholy designs are just meant to impede the country’s progress, ongoing CPEC projects in Balochistan and undermine the relationship between Pakistan and China,” he remarked.

He told the cabinet members that the government had assured to provide all-out resources to the armed forces to fight out the terrorists and that the Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and the armed forces personnel were determined to purge this scourge.

“Inshallah, their nefarious designs will be foiled, provided we identify our enemies and forge unity to eliminate them,” he urged.

Calling the recent terror incidents a “moment of reflection”, Prime Minister Shehbaz reiterated there was no room for terrorists in the country.

He announced that he would visit Balochistan very soon to hold in-depth deliberations on the situation and decide on immediate measures.

Asif urges leaders of Balochistan to take ownership to end menace of terrorism

Meanwhile, Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday urged the political leaders of Balochistan to take the responsibility and ownership for ending the menace of terrorism in the province.

All the stakeholders and political leaders will have to decide to wipe out terrorism in the Balochistan region, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Pakistan security forces and law enforcement agencies had made tremendous efforts and sacrifices while fighting the war on terror, he said.

Commenting on the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project, he said the gas pipeline is vital for fulfilling the economic needs of Pakistan.

In reply to a question about inviting Indian leadership for the SCO session in Islamabad, he said, we will invite N. Modi for the SCO session.

To a question about security issues for Imran Khan in the current situation, he said PTI chief is completely safe in the jail premises and he (IK) should not be worried about it.

Series of terror attacks rocked Balochistan

Balochistan province, already grappling with instability, faced multiple attacks in various districts on Monday.

The attacks began with the destruction of the Dozan railway bridge in the mountainous Bolan Valley. This critical infrastructure linked Balochistan with Sindh and Punjab via a train service. Reports indicated that its destruction has severed a vital connection, and further isolated the province.

The Musakhail district witnessed the most horrific incident in which 23 passengers were forced off a bus and brutally slain one after another.

The violence did not spare the Kalat district either, where an attack on security forces left 10 people dead, including five security officials and five civilians.

In Noshki, militants attacked near the Frontier Corps fort, resulting in injury to five civilians.

Further south, in the Sibbi district, six bodies were discovered, adding to the rising toll from the violence. Militants also targeted the Daringarh police station in Mastung, though, fortunately, there were no casualties in this attack.

In the Pishin district, a hand grenade attack injured two people, with a government office as the target. Meanwhile, in Lasbella, three security officials were murdered in a targeted attack, though a major assault was repulsed by the forces.

In response to the attacks on innocent civilians, the military sprang into action and wiped out 21 suspected militants, while a major terrorist attack was thwarted in the Lasbela district.