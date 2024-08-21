Punjab CM launches housing loan scheme, increases financial aid for disabled

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday launched two significant initiatives, aimed at improving housing and financial support for citizens.

During the inauguration of the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ project, CM Nawaz announced interest-free loans to assist individuals in constructing their homes.

Eligible applicants with land ranging from one to five marlas in urban areas and one to ten marlas in rural areas can receive up to Rs1.5 million.

The loan is to be repaid over seven years with a monthly installment of Rs14,000, starting after an initial three-month exemption. The scheme, targeting six large districts in Punjab, also offers loans for land purchases.

Citizens can apply online or call the helpline 080009100 for more details. Notably, service charges will be covered by the government, with no involvement from banks.

In addition, CM Nawaz announced an increase in the financial assistance provided through the ‘Himmat Card’ for special individuals.

The aid amount has been raised from Rs75,000 to Rs10,000 for 65,000 beneficiaries. The program will be rolled out in phases and is available to those holding special persons certificates.

Assistance will be disbursed every three months via the Bank of Punjab, which will handle the financial transactions. Individuals already receiving financial support from other government agencies will not be eligible for this assistance. A total of Rs658.1 million has been allocated for the project’s implementation.

CM Nawaz emphasized the government’s commitment to alleviating the impact of inflation and enhancing development in Punjab, announcing plans for a major solar energy project aimed at reducing electricity bills by Rs45 to 50 billion.