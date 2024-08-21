Family dispute leads to abduction of child in Sukkur

SUKKUR: A 6th-grade student and TikToker, Roshni Ali Lakho was abducted by individuals belonging to her own Lakho community after a dispute with her family.

This allegation was made by Roshni’s mother, Nawabzadi Lakho, father Ghulam Nabi Lakho, and her grandmother Hakiman Lakho during a press conference on Wednesday.

They stated that they had a dispute with some individuals from their community, who then forcibly entered their home, subjected them to violence, and abducted their daughter Roshni Lakho.

They expressed fear that their daughter might be killed and that the accused are threatening to kill them and implicate them in false cases.

They demanded that the SSP Shaheed Benazirabad take notice of the case and ensure the immediate recovery of the abducted girl.