NATIONAL

Britain vows to cooperate with Pakistan in various fields

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Britain has reiterated the commitment to continue to cooperate with Pakistan in various fields.

The commitment was expressed by British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper during his meeting with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in London.

During the meeting Mohsin Naqvi congratulated Yvette Cooper on becoming Home Secretary and expressed good wishes for him. They discussed issues of mutual
interest and legal assistance in criminal cases.

They also discussed effective border management, training of Pakistani police officers in the UK and measures to deal with illegal immigrants.

Speaking on the occasion, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said we will welcome British cooperation in imparting training to Pakistani police officers. He stressed for greater cooperation to combat illegal immigration.

Regarding social media crimes, Mohsin Naqvi said there should be no pardon for those who incite violence through social media. Yvette Cooper said Britain attaches great importance to relations with Pakistan. The Minister also invited his British counterpart to visit Pakistan.

Previous article
Nazia Hassan remembered on her 24th death anniversary
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Nation to celebrate Independence Day in befitting manner: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said the nation will celebrate Independence Day in a befitting manner with national zeal and fervor today. Presiding...

Bangladesh court opens murder case against ex-premier Sheikh Hasina

Muslim guard rescues girl from knife attacker in London

1988 Olympic Bronze Medalist still waiting for promised plot after 35 years

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.