Britain vows to cooperate with Pakistan in various fields

ISLAMABAD: Britain has reiterated the commitment to continue to cooperate with Pakistan in various fields.

The commitment was expressed by British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper during his meeting with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in London.

During the meeting Mohsin Naqvi congratulated Yvette Cooper on becoming Home Secretary and expressed good wishes for him. They discussed issues of mutual

interest and legal assistance in criminal cases.

They also discussed effective border management, training of Pakistani police officers in the UK and measures to deal with illegal immigrants.

Speaking on the occasion, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said we will welcome British cooperation in imparting training to Pakistani police officers. He stressed for greater cooperation to combat illegal immigration.

Regarding social media crimes, Mohsin Naqvi said there should be no pardon for those who incite violence through social media. Yvette Cooper said Britain attaches great importance to relations with Pakistan. The Minister also invited his British counterpart to visit Pakistan.