Global inaction exposed

This is with reference to the editorial “Haniyeh’s murder” (Aug 1), which rightly pointed out that in an election year, it is futile to expect the United States to rein in Israel. It is amazing that a minor scratch on Donald Trump’s ear has shaken the entire globe, while the massacre of hundreds of innocent Palestinians in a single strike by Israel has become a routine event. It is an absolute tragedy. The martyrdom of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran is nothing but an extension of Israeli atrocities in the occupied lands.

Former Israeli prime minister Yitzhak Shamir is believed to have once told the then king of Morocco in plain words what may or may not work. “The obstinate fact is this: the Israelis do not understand any language but force. This is history. Without force, they will give you nothing.”

If the only language that the Israelis understand is force, then what is stopping the Muslim leaders around the globe to take a decisive action against Israeli barbarities? America’s reprisals, perhaps. The protests against Israel will remain meaningless as long as the Muslim leaders continue to focus on paying mere lip service.

The only ray of hope came from China recently. According to the report ‘Hamas, Fatah agree to end divisions, form unity govt’ (July 24), the two Palestinian factions signed the Beijing Declaration after talks mediated by China. As the saying goes, if there is unity among the birds, they can easily skin the lion. If somehow the Muslim world may get united and focussed, it will have nothing to fear.

MUHAMMAD AHMAD SAJID

RAIWIND