Arshad Nadeem qualifies for final round of 2024 Olympics | Video

Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem has secured his spot in the javelin throw competition at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Nadeem’s impressive first throw reached a distance of 86.59 meters, showcasing his remarkable skill and determination. Meanwhile, India’s Neeraj Chopra also delivered a strong performance, with his first-round throw measuring 89.34 meters, earning him a place in the javelin throw final.

The qualifying round for the javelin throw took place as part of the Group-B competitions at the Paris Olympics 2024.