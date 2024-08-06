NATIONAL

Arshad Nadeem qualifies for final round of 2024 Olympics | Video

By Web Desk

Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem has secured his spot in the javelin throw competition at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Nadeem’s impressive first throw reached a distance of 86.59 meters, showcasing his remarkable skill and determination. Meanwhile, India’s Neeraj Chopra also delivered a strong performance, with his first-round throw measuring 89.34 meters, earning him a place in the javelin throw final.

The qualifying round for the javelin throw took place as part of the Group-B competitions at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Previous article
Bangladesh parliament dissolved after students give ultimatum
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

King Charles responds to rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle...

King Charles has notably refrained from acknowledging Meghan Markle’s 43rd birthday, marking a continuation of the strained relationship with his estranged daughter-in-law. This lack...

Arshad Nadeem Javelin throw qualifier set for today, watch here at this time

Rubina Ashraf defends ‘Barzakh’ amidst controversy

Meghan Markle gives in to Prince Harry’s decision about royal family

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.