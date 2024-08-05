NATIONAL

Moon not sighted across country, Safar to begin on Wednesday

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Monday announced that the moon of Safar had not been sighted anywhere in Pakistan.

Therefore, first of the Islamic month of Safar, 1446 Hijri will be Wednesday.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs issued a notification stating that due to the absence of moon sightings, Tuesday, August 6, will mark the 30th day of Muharram.

The first day of Safar 1446 Hijri will be observed on Wednesday, August 7.

Earlier, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee met in Lahore for sighting the moon of Safar.

On other hand, meetings of the moon-sighting committees were held across the country, with representatives from the Meteorological Department and SUPARCO in attendance.

However, no reports of moon sightings were received by the zonal moon-sighting committees from any part of the country. Consequently, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that the moon of Safar had not been sighted.

