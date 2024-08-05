UAE issues important update on visa restriction for Pakistanis

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Consul General Dr. Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi has confirmed that there are no visa restrictions for Pakistanis in the Gulf nation.

Dr. Remeithi’s clarification came on Monday following reports of visa acquisition issues faced by residents of Sindh province seeking to visit the UAE.

In a video statement, the consul general assured, “All facilities are being provided to Pakistani businessmen, real workers, and those traveling for medical treatment in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other cities.”

He highlighted the strong cultural, religious, and trade ties between the UAE and Pakistan, which have flourished for over 50 years. “The UAE provides 100% facilities to Pakistani brothers and sisters for obtaining visas,” he emphasized.

Dr. Remeithi also mentioned a special awareness program at the Karachi Consulate for individuals traveling to the UAE, advising them to avoid carrying prohibited items and to pack their luggage themselves to prevent any complications.

“The UAE will launch a new program for the business community on both sides within a few days,” he announced.

Under this new initiative, the UAE consulate will offer comprehensive support to aspiring travelers who wish to conduct business in the UAE or bring UAE companies to Pakistan.