Lahore police arrest son of slain PTI leader on murder charges

LAHORE: In a dramatic development in the murder case of PTI leader Shahid Siddique, the police in Lahore on Monday arrested his son in connection with his father’s death, sources said.

Organized Crime Unit (OCU) personnel arrested Qayyum Shahid on basis of solid evidence they collected after thorough investigation into the murder of the PTI leader who was also owner of the Iqra Hospital.

According the sources in the police, Qayyum allegedly got his father killed through a hired assassin.

The sources said the shooter had targeted Dr Shahid Siddique when he was about to sit in his car outside a mosque in Valencia Town on last Friday.

Qayyum was also standing near his car close to the crime scene. Dr Shahid’s murder case was lodged by his other son Taimur Shahid.

On August 2, PTI leader and owner of Iqra Hospital Dr Shahid Siddique was shot dead outside a mosque in Lahore. He was killed outside a mosque after he had offered Friday prayers in Valencia Town. The unidentified gunmen who were riding a motorcycle fired four bullets at the PTI leader.