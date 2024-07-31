Entertainment

Prince Harry makes final decision to end feud with William, Kate Middleton

By Agencies

Prince Harry has reportedly made his final decision to end his feud with estranged brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

The Heat magazine, citing royal insiders, has claimed that Archie and Lilibet doting father is “convinced” that now is the perfect time to “try and repair” his relationship with his royal family.

The royal source claims: “Harry can’t believe it ever got to this point – he genuinely thought that by now they’d have found a way to reconcile and he hates to think of it continuing.”

The source privy to the development, claims that Harry hopes he can make amends before September – his 40th birthday.

Prince Harry is apparently “willing to accept” that he may not ever be close to his family again, but the duke is not giving up hope of a reunion.

This has been claimed after Harry reportedly reached out to Kate Middleton following her appearance at Wimbledon recently.

The outlet claimed Harry watched Wimbledon and was thrilled to see Kate looking so radiant. “He sent her a note to congratulate her and let her know how happy he was to see her out. He’s just so grateful that she’s on the mend and able to get back to her duties after taking time off – as is Meghan.”

Agencies
Agencies

Prince Harry rubbing salt on Prince William’s wounds

