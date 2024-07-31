Chicken prices witness record increase

The prices of chickens in Peshawar have surged once again, with the cost of live chicken rising by Rs20 to reach Rs490 per kilogramme. Consequently, the price of chicken meat has also increased, now costing Rs735 per kilogramme.

Traders in Peshawar attribute the continuous rise in chicken prices to several factors, including the escalating costs of feed, chicks, and electricity. These increased expenses have significantly impacted the overall cost of raising chickens, which, in turn, is reflected in the market prices.

The traders also pointed out that the prices of chickens in Peshawar are influenced by the rates in Punjab. Whenever chicken prices go up in Punjab, a corresponding increase is observed in Peshawar as well, further contributing to the current price surge.

The continuous rise in chicken prices is a matter of concern for consumers in Peshawar, as it directly affects their daily expenses. The increased cost of a staple protein source is making it more challenging for households to manage their food budgets.