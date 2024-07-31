NATIONAL

Chicken prices witness record increase

By News Desk

The prices of chickens in Peshawar have surged once again, with the cost of live chicken rising by Rs20 to reach Rs490 per kilogramme. Consequently, the price of chicken meat has also increased, now costing Rs735 per kilogramme.

Traders in Peshawar attribute the continuous rise in chicken prices to several factors, including the escalating costs of feed, chicks, and electricity. These increased expenses have significantly impacted the overall cost of raising chickens, which, in turn, is reflected in the market prices.

The traders also pointed out that the prices of chickens in Peshawar are influenced by the rates in Punjab. Whenever chicken prices go up in Punjab, a corresponding increase is observed in Peshawar as well, further contributing to the current price surge.

The continuous rise in chicken prices is a matter of concern for consumers in Peshawar, as it directly affects their daily expenses. The increased cost of a staple protein source is making it more challenging for households to manage their food budgets.

Previous article
Comedian Sardar Kamal passes away
Next article
Prince Harry makes final decision to end feud with William, Kate Middleton
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Prince Harry makes final decision to end feud with William, Kate...

Prince Harry has reportedly made his final decision to end his feud with estranged brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton. The Heat magazine, citing royal insiders,...

Comedian Sardar Kamal passes away

High alert issued for flooding risk in major rivers

Prince Harry rubbing salt on Prince William’s wounds

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.