Internet services across Pakistan facing slowdown and disruption

On Wednesday, internet services remained disrupted across Pakistan reports of either complete shutdown or slower than normal speeds.

The root cause of the internet outage affecting multiple cities, regions, and ISPs remains undetermined.

Internet services have experienced a nationwide disruption. Authorities are actively investigating the issue to pinpoint the exact cause.

Some sources have indicated that the disruption likely stems from issues with international traffic rather than the local network.

Interestingly, Meta platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, continue to function smoothly despite the widespread service interruptions.