Hamas, Iran vow revenge over Ismail Haniyeh’s assassination

GAZA: A senior Hamas official said Wednesday that the killing of the Palestinian movement’s chief Ismail Haniyeh “will not go unanswered”.
“The assassination of leader Ismail Haniyeh is a cowardly act and will not go unanswered,” Hamas political bureau member Musa Abu Marzuk said in a statement.
Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas said the killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh was a “cowardly act” and urged Palestinians to remain united against Israel.
“President Mahmud Abbas of the State of Palestine strongly condemned the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, deeming it a cowardly act and a serious escalation,” Abbas’s office said in a statement.
“He urged our people and their forces to unite, remain patient, and stand firm against the Israeli occupation.”
Iran sees as a duty to avenge Haniyeh’s assassination: Iranian Supreme Leader
Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has said that the Islamic Republic of Iran views it as a duty to take vengeance for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on its soil.
Ayatollah Khamenei issued a message on Wednesday to offer condolences on the martyrdom of Haniyeh in an attack on his residence in the Iranian capital Tehran earlier in the day.
“The criminal and terrorist Zionist regime martyred our beloved guest inside our house and made us mournful, but it paved the way for a harsh punishment to be imposed on it,” said the Supreme Leader in his message.
Ayatollah Khamenei said Haniyeh was never fearful of martyrdom as he had sacrificed members of his family and loved ones for the Resistance.
He extended his condolences to the proud nation of Palestine and Haniyeh’s family on the death of the resistance leader and his companion in the attack in Tehran.
Israel to soon see result of its cowardly action: Iran president
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has issued a message on the martyrdom of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas’ head of politburo Ismail Haniyeh, saying that the Zionist regime of Israel will soon see the result of its cowardly assassination of Haniyeh in Iran’s capital Tehran.
“The Islamic Republic of Iran will not give up on (efforts) to protect its territorial integrity, sovereignty, dignity and reputation and the Zionist regime will soon see the results of its cowardly terrorist act,” said Pezeshkian in the message which was published on Wednesday afternoon.
The Iranian president offered his condolences to Resistance fighters, the Palestinian nation and the Muslim Ummah on the martyrdom of Haniyeh and his companion in the attack earlier in the day in northern Tehran.
He said Martyr Haniyeh was an official guest of the Iranian president and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and was in Tehran to attend a presidential inauguration ceremony before he was assassinated.
The president said the Israeli regime’s assassination of Haniyeh was a desperate move to come out of an impasse in Gaza, where it has been waging a brutal war against the Palestinians for more than nine months, and an attempt to whitewash its dark history of committing “occupation, terrorism, discrimination and mass killing”.