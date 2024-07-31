Hamas, Iran vow revenge over Ismail Haniyeh’s assassination

GAZA: A senior Hamas official said Wednesday that the killing of the Palestinian movement’s chief Ismail Haniyeh “will not go unanswered”.

“The assassination of leader Ismail Haniyeh is a cowardly act and will not go unanswered,” Hamas political bureau member Musa Abu Marzuk said in a statement.

Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas said the killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh was a “cowardly act” and urged Palestinians to remain united against Israel.

“President Mahmud Abbas of the State of Palestine strongly condemned the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, deeming it a cowardly act and a serious escalation,” Abbas’s office said in a statement.

“He urged our people and their forces to unite, remain patient, and stand firm against the Israeli occupation.”

Iran sees as a duty to avenge Haniyeh’s assassination: Iranian Supreme Leader

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has said that the Islamic Republic of Iran views it as a duty to take vengeance for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on its soil.

Ayatollah Khamenei issued a message on Wednesday to offer condolences on the martyrdom of Haniyeh in an attack on his residence in the Iranian capital Tehran earlier in the day. “The criminal and terrorist Zionist regime martyred our beloved guest inside our house and made us mournful, but it paved the way for a harsh punishment to be imposed on it,” said the Supreme Leader in his message. Ayatollah Khamenei said Haniyeh was never fearful of martyrdom as he had sacrificed members of his family and loved ones for the Resistance. He extended his condolences to the proud nation of Palestine and Haniyeh’s family on the death of the resistance leader and his companion in the attack in Tehran.

Israel to soon see result of its cowardly action: Iran president

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has issued a message on the martyrdom of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas’ head of politburo Ismail Haniyeh, saying that the Zionist regime of Israel will soon see the result of its cowardly assassination of Haniyeh in Iran’s capital Tehran.