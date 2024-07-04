Busting RAW-Funded TTP-BLA Nexus

The recent arrest of high-value terrorists, including the main commander of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Shura, Nasarullah alias Maulvi Mansoor, marks a significant milestone in Pakistan’s ongoing battle against terrorism. This accomplishment by Pakistani intelligence agencies has shed light on the severity of the brewing security crisis, which is exacerbated by the presence of terrorist safe havens in Afghanistan under Indian patronage. The insights from the investigation, shared by the Home Minister of Balochistan, underscore the urgent need for a cohesive national and regional strategy to combat these threats.

The recent Intelligence-Based Operations (IBOs) that led to these arrests have unequivocally exposed the TTP’s designs to expand its terror networks in Balochistan. The federal cabinet’s formal approval of Operation Azm-i-Istehkam further emphasizes the importance of this mission. The eye-opening confessions of TTP commander Nasarullah have revealed several critical points that merit extraordinary attention.

First, it has become evident that banned terrorist groups are exploiting safe havens in Afghanistan to launch attacks against Pakistan. This reality poses a direct threat to Pakistan’s national security. Second, the Afghan Taliban’s government has failed to suppress these terrorist groups. Instead of addressing Pakistan’s legitimate security concerns, the Taliban’s blatant support for anti-Pakistan terrorists presents a clear and present danger to both national security and fragile bilateral relations. The provision of safe havens and logistical support to these groups by IEA indicates a troubling alignment of interests that undermines regional stability.

One of the most astonishing revelations from Nasarullah’s confessions is strategic cooperation between TTP and Baloch separatist terrorists. Despite their wide ideological gap, the collaboration between these groups suggests the involvement of common handlers orchestrating a fusion of religiously misled extremists and ethnically motivated separatist terrorists. This alliance aims to dislodge the writ of the state and create chaos in Pakistan. The prolonged inaction of IEA against anti-Pakistan proxies further complicates the regional security matrix.

Nasrullah’s disclosures implicated India’s RAW in supporting terrorist groups for strategic gains. He revealed multiple meetings between TTP leader Noor Wali and BLA Majeed Brigade militant Bashir Zeb with RAW officials in Kabul. This collaboration underscores India’s role in destabilizing Pakistan through proxy warfare. The involvement of RAW in facilitating these terrorist networks is a stark reminder of the external threats Pakistan faces. The confessions have also highlighted internal divisions within TTP, particularly regarding the unnatural alliance with the BLA. According to Nasarullah, TTP commander Noor Wali has been exploiting jihad terminology and using non-Mehsud Pashtun foot soldiers as fodder in suicide attacks.

The masterminds hiding in Afghanistan aim to weaken Pakistan’s state apparatus by continuously targeting armed forces and LEAs. These terrorists are committed to creating anarchy, chaos, and instability within Pakistan. The recent surge in terrorist attacks in KPK and Balochistan aims to sabotage CPEC and undermine the overall stability of the country. Peace restored through innumerable sacrifices cannot be left at the mercy of foreign-sponsored terrorists.

To effectively combat terrorism at national level, Pakistan must seek support from all segments of society. The formulation of a rehashed counter-terrorism (counter-terrorism) strategy is crucial and requires broad political consensus. The Pakistan Army continues to play a central role in this complex war against terrorism. However, all state institutions, including the police, judiciary, legislature, political parties, and media, must play proactive roles in supporting counter-terrorism efforts.

Pakistan’s resolve to combat terrorism remains unshakeable, but it requires a cohesive national strategy and support from the international community. The Operation Azm-i-Istehkam underscores the urgency of consolidating counter-terrorism efforts. National security is a shared responsibility, and all segments of society must play their part in defeating the menace of terrorism. The sacrifices made to restore peace must not be in vain, and the state must continue to send a strong message to all adversaries: Pakistan stands united against all forms of terrorism.

The swift conduct of IBOs in KP, which successfully neutralized terrorists involved in heinous attacks, highlights the superior intelligence capabilities and professional standards of Pakistani troops. The recent call by the PM to launch Operation Azm-i-Istehkam should be viewed as a strategic necessity rather than through a politicized lens. Delays in consolidating counter-terrorism efforts could be detrimental to national stability.

According to National Action Plan, provincial governments play a crucial role in eradicating terrorism and extremism. National security is a shared responsibility between federal and provincial governments. The disappointing response of opposition, predominantly PTI on the issue of counter-terrorism operations serves the purpose of forces inimical to the stability of Pakistan. While in power for the third consecutive term in KPK, PTI should introspect its counter-terrorism failures at the provincial level. Zero tolerance against terrorism is the right course to deal with this menace.

The appreciable counter-terrorism track record of the armed forces and intelligence agencies reaffirms Pakistan’s national resolve against terrorism. It is high time for the international community to recognize and address the rogue activities of Indian state institutions supporting terrorism. The prolonged inaction of IEA against anti-Pakistan proxies on Afghan soil could worsen the regional security matrix beyond imagination.

The arrest of high-value terrorists, including Nasarullah, is a major achievement of LEAs. It not only exposes an intricate web of terrorist networks but also highlights the external and internal challenges Pakistan faces. The confessions have provided critical insights into TTP’s operations, their alliances with Baloch separatists, and support they receive from India and elements within IEA.

