Railways plans running multiple trains under PPP model

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has decided to operate multiple trains under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to provide better facilities to passengers and stabilize railway revenue.

According to the railways management, implementation of the decision would not only help make available modern facilities to the passengers, but also increase revenue, leading to stabilising the railways.

The trains to be operated under the PPP model include the Karakoram, Karachi, Awam, Green Line, Mehr, Chenab, Saman Sarkar, and Mohenjo Daro Passenger trains. Additionally, Pak Business, Bolan Mail, Thal, Sukkur Express, Marvi, Chaman, and Hazara Express will also run under private partnerships. Shalimar, Bahauddin Zakariya, Kohat, Mehran, Attock, Jand, and Rawalpindi Passenger trains will also be operated through PPP.

Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Railways, Amir Ali Baloch, stated that the railway aims at providing passengers with the best travel experience. “The Public-Private Partnership will ensure that passengers receive top-notch facilities”, he added.

He mentioned that the dining cars have been upgraded, and premium dining cars will be added to Tezgam and Zakariya Express, along with other trains. Amir Baloch also noted that executive washrooms have been constructed at the Lahore Railway Station, which have been well-received by passengers. Similar washrooms will be made functional at all major stations within the next three months.