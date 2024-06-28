Prince Harry has just come under fire with the court for trying to deliberately destroy all the potential evidence associated with his case against the Tun Sun.

The judge that delivered this accusation is Mr Justice Fancourt and finds it “troubling” that messages between the Duke and his ghostwriter were wiped away after the phone hacking case went to court.

In light of that, the Duke has also been ordered to write a “transparently clear” statement addressing all that had happened.

For those unversed, the case against News Group Newspapers (NGN) and 40 others has been is scheduled for sometime in January of 2025.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, “I have seen troubling evidence that a large number of potentially relevant documents and confidential messages between the duke and the ghost writer of Spare were destroyed some time between 2021 and 2023, well after this claim was under way.”

“The position is not transparently clear about what happened, and needs to be made so by way of a witness statement from the claimant himself,” he also added.