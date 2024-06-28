NATIONAL

When will Ashura 2024 be observed in Pakistan?

By News Desk
Shiite Muslims offer noon prayers during an Ashura procession in Rawalpindi on August 19, 2021, to mark the death of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Mohammad. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

Ashura, the day of commemoration that occurs every year on the 10th of Muharram, is observed with due solemnity to pay homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and other martyrs of Karbala amid strict security.

The day marks the undeterred resilience of the Prophet’s (PBUH) grandson, Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), his family and devoted companions who all fought to uphold Islam amid opposition and cruelty.

In this connection, mourning processions will be taken out in all cities and towns of the country.

The federal government announces public holidays on Muharram 9 and 10 in Pakistan to mark the Ashura.

This year, Muharram 9 and 10 are likely to fall on July 16 and 17, which are Tuesday and Wednesday

It is expected that the holy month of Muharram, which marks the start of the new Islamic year, will begin on July 8 in Pakistan.

If the new Islamic month beings on July 8, the Youm-e-Ashur 2024 (Day of Ashura) will be observed on July 17 in the country

Previous article
Prince Harry crushes King Charles’ last hope in desperate hour
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Karachi to remain hot, rain likely in suburbs: PMD

KARACHI: Hot weather is likely to continue scorching the port city on Friday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said. As per the Met Office, the...

Who will be the next President of Iran? Iranians go to poll to decide

Epaper_24-06-28 LHR

Epaper_24-06-28 KHI

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.