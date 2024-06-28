WhatsApp to stop working on these mobiles this year; check list

WhatsApp, the world’s most popular messaging app, has announced that it will no longer support 35 mobile devices running older versions of Google and Apple operating systems.

The decision comes as the company strives to maintain compatibility with a wide range of smartphones, including Android, iOS, and feature phones running alternative OS.

The list of affected devices includes models from prominent manufacturers such as Samsung, Motorola, Huawei, Sony, LG, and Apple.

READ: WhatsApp rolls out new status feature

While some of these devices may be old, others still have decent hardware or are unable to upgrade, making it surprising that users are still relying on them to access WhatsApp.

To continue using WhatsApp safely, the company recommends that users have a device with Android 5.0 (or later) or an iPhone with iOS 12 (or later). This means that devices running older operating systems will no longer receive updates, leaving them vulnerable to security risks.

The complete list of devices losing support for WhatsApp includes:

Samsung

Galaxy Ace Plus

Galaxy Core

Galaxy Express 2

Galaxy Grand

Galaxy Note 3 N9005 LTE

Galaxy Note 3 Neo LTE+

Galaxy S 19500

Galaxy S3 Mini VE

Galaxy S4 Active

Galaxy S4 mini I9190

Galaxy S4 mini I9192 Duos

Galaxy S4 mini I9195 LTE

Galaxy S4 Zoom

Motorola

Moto G

Moto X

Apple

iPhone 5

iPhone 5C

iPhone 6

iPhone 6S Plus

iPhone 6S

iPhone SE

Huawei

Ascend P6 S

Ascend G525

Huawei C199

Huawei GX1s

Huawei Y625

Lenovo

Lenovo 46600

Lenovo A858T

Lenovo P70

Lenovo S890

Sony

Xperia Z1

Xperia E3

LG

Optimus 4X HD P880

Optimus G

Optimus G Pro

Optimus L7

Other devices