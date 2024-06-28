Entertainment

WhatsApp to stop working on these mobiles this year; check list

By Agencies
BRAZIL - 2022/10/17: In this photo illustration, the WhatsApp logo is displayed on a smartphone screen. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

WhatsApp, the world’s most popular messaging app, has announced that it will no longer support 35 mobile devices running older versions of Google and Apple operating systems.

The decision comes as the company strives to maintain compatibility with a wide range of smartphones, including Android, iOS, and feature phones running alternative OS.

The list of affected devices includes models from prominent manufacturers such as Samsung, Motorola, Huawei, Sony, LG, and Apple.

While some of these devices may be old, others still have decent hardware or are unable to upgrade, making it surprising that users are still relying on them to access WhatsApp.

To continue using WhatsApp safely, the company recommends that users have a device with Android 5.0 (or later) or an iPhone with iOS 12 (or later). This means that devices running older operating systems will no longer receive updates, leaving them vulnerable to security risks.

The complete list of devices losing support for WhatsApp includes:

Samsung

  • Galaxy Ace Plus
  • Galaxy Core
  • Galaxy Express 2
  • Galaxy Grand
  • Galaxy Note 3 N9005 LTE
  • Galaxy Note 3 Neo LTE+
  • Galaxy S 19500
  • Galaxy S3 Mini VE
  • Galaxy S4 Active
  • Galaxy S4 mini I9190
  • Galaxy S4 mini I9192 Duos
  • Galaxy S4 mini I9195 LTE
  • Galaxy S4 Zoom

Motorola

  • Moto G

Moto X

Apple

  • iPhone 5
  • iPhone 5C
  • iPhone 6
  • iPhone 6S Plus
  • iPhone 6S
  • iPhone SE

Huawei

  • Ascend P6 S
  • Ascend G525
  • Huawei C199
  • Huawei GX1s
  • Huawei Y625

Lenovo

  • Lenovo 46600
  • Lenovo A858T
  • Lenovo P70
  • Lenovo S890

Sony

  • Xperia Z1
  • Xperia E3

LG

  • Optimus 4X HD P880
  • Optimus G
  • Optimus G Pro
  • Optimus L7

Other devices

  • Sony Xperia M
  • Lenovo A820
  • Faea F1
  • THL W8
  • Archos 53 Platinum
  • Wiko Cink Five
  • Wiko Darknight
  • ZTE V956
  • ZTE UMi X2
  • ZTE Grand S Flex
  • ZTE Grand Memo
