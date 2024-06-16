World

Here’s when you can see June’s strawberry moon as summer solstice begins

By Web Desk

Stargazers are in for a treat as the “Strawberry Moon” is set to rise this week, marking the official start of summer shortly after the summer solstice.

According to Space, the name “Strawberry Moon” comes from the short strawberry harvesting season in northeastern North America, as noted by NASA. Despite its name, the moon will appear as a regular full moon but might display a reddish tint in northern Europe due to atmospheric conditions.

When and Where to See the Strawberry Moon:

The Strawberry Moon will reach its fullest phase at 9:07 PM Eastern Time on Friday, June 21, which is also the longest day of the year. It will be the lowest full moon in years, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

In New York City, the moon, 97% illuminated, will rise at approximately 7:45 PM on Thursday, reaching 100% fullness at about 8:50 PM on Friday.

It will also be fully illuminated on Saturday, rising at 9:45 PM.

