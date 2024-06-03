Safeguarding children

It is vicious cycle of poverty that perpetuates societal evils, like child labour. Burdened under the rubble of poverty, parents are left with no further choice except forcing their children into the marshland of child labour. The solution to violence, abuse, exploitation and neglect lies in creating child-friendly spaces for children where they can go and get engaged in extracurricular activities. In fact, this is only possible when the entire governance system undergoes a complete overhaul.

MARIA ZULFIQAR AWAN

ISLAMABAD