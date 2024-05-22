NATIONAL

Raoof strongly condemns police unlawful raid on PTI central office

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan strongly condemned the illegal raid on the party’s central office by the Islamabad police, who cordoned off the entire office and did not allow anyone to enter or leave the premises.
In his strong reaction, Raoof Hasan said that a UN delegation was present at the office to discuss the electoral process when the police entered the premises without a search warrant.

He said that upon inquiry, the police claimed they had come to arrest Hamad Azhar, however when asked about search warrant but they refused to produce it.

Raoof said that the incident a clear example of the state’s fascism through which they tried to run the country as they raided in presence of UN team, which was also fully aware of the state fascism.

He lamented that the rule of law and constitution have become meaningless in Pakistan, and the entire nation, not just PTI, has been humiliated.

PTI CIS said that he sought an explanation for this illegal action, but they did not have any justification.

