Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kausal expecting first child, Indian media reports

Social media is buzzing with excitement following the circulation of a video capturing Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal casually strolling through the streets of London. However, it’s not just their leisurely walk that has sparked intrigue—it’s Katrina’s choice of attire. Clad in loose-fitting clothes, the actress has ignited speculation among fans that she may be expecting her first child with Vicky.

Social media quickly filled with comments and theories about Katrina’s apparent pregnancy. Adding fuel to the fire, a recent report by Zoom has claimed that the Merry Christmas actor is indeed pregnant. According to a source quoted by Zoom, Katrina’s pregnancy rumours are not off the mark and if all goes well, Katrina and Vicky will welcome their first child in the UK.

Katrina, who has British roots and owns a home in Hampstead, London, is expected to deliver her baby in the city. The source confirmed, “Yes, she is pregnant. They will welcome their first child in London itself. Vicky is already there with her.” The couple was vacationing in London when the video, showing them walking hand in hand, caught fans’ attention.

The rumor mill went into overdrive as keen-eyed observers pointed out what seemed to be a noticeable baby bump on Katrina, fueling widespread speculation about her pregnancy. Some social media users went as far as drawing comparisons between her appearance and that of actor Deepika Padukone, who is set to welcome her first child in September 2024. With remarks suggesting that Katrina appeared “more pregnant,” the internet was rife with theories and discussions about the potential addition to the celebrity couple’s family.

Despite the growing speculation, it’s worth noting that there have been conflicting reports. As per Hindustan Times, another source mentioned that Katrina is busy with work, casting doubt on the pregnancy claims.