Teen driver, who killed two, asked to write essay as bail condition

The teen driver who killed two in a speeding car crash was given bail by a court while ordering him to write an essay on the “effect of road accidents and their solution.”

Vedant Agarwal rammed a speeding Porsche Taycan into a couple’s bike at Kalyani Nagar junction in India’s Pune city on May 19.

Agarwal rammed his luxury car into the motorbike of the deseased, named Anish Awadiya and Ashwini Costa as they were returning home with friends after partying at a club.

The 17-year-old accused driver then crashed the car into the pavement and came to a stop.

The onlookers nabbed the teen driver and handed him over to the Indian police authorities.

Later, a district court in Pune granted him bail after putting certain conditions that sparked an outrage.

The judge ordered Vedant Agarwal to write a 300-word essay on the “effect of road accidents and their solution”.

He was also ordered to work with the traffic police for 15 days, undergo psychiatric evaluation and treatment.

The bail approval of the teen driver sparked an outrage in the country as several mocked the judicial system for letting go the accused with little to no punishment.

Meanwhile, local police arrested Vedant’s father along with the owners of the restaurants and the staff member who served alcohol to the minor.

A police official said that the department would file a petition at a higher court against the bail order.