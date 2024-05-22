NATIONAL

Heatwaves expected to continue in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other parts of Pakistan

By Staff Report

Heatwaves will expected to continue in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan with 04 to 06°C above normal temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday, says the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

As per the synoptic condition, mainland air conquers over most parts of Pakistan. A high weight has developed in the upper atmosphere which caused heat wave like conditions especially over Punjab and Sindh. Heat wave conditions will further intensify from May 23 and will likely persist till May 27.

Under these situations, heat wave circumstances will likely continue in the twin cities and most parts of the country on Wednesday. Heat waves will exaggerate on Thursday and likely to persist with 04-06°C above normal day temperatures during the week.

Islamabad’s maximum temperatures will likely stay between 41-43°C on Wednesday and 42-44°C on Thursday.

Rawalpindi’s maximum temperatures will likely stay between 39-41°C on Wednesday and 40-42°C on Thursday.

Meanwhile, hot and dry weather prevailed in the twin cities and most parts of the country during the last 24 hours. Very hot weather prevailed in southern/central parts. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

Mohenjo-Daro remained the hottest place in the country where the maximum temperature was recorded at 49°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 41 per cent.

In Islamabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 41°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 40 percent.

In Rawalpindi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 39°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 34 percent.

