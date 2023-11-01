NATIONAL

COAS, Azerbaijan leadership vow to elevate mutual ties to new heights

By Staff Report
  • Gen Asim Munir commends high morale, remarkable standard of Azerbaijani armed forces
  • Military leadership of two countries agree to strengthen partnership, shared commitment to regional stability

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir is currently on an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, aiming to strengthen military-to-military cooperation and defence collaboration between the two brotherly nations.

The visit marks a crucial step in enhancing the strategic partnership between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Wednesday.

During his visit, the army engaged in high-level meetings with Azerbaijani officials, including Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Defense Minister, the 1st Deputy Minister, Chief of General Staff, and the Commander of the Azerbaijan Air Force.

The discussions focused on furthering cooperation in the fields of defence and training, underlining the deep-rooted ties between the two nations.

General Munir took the opportunity to commend the high morale and remarkable standard of operational readiness demonstrated by the Azerbaijani armed forces. He acknowledged the significant progress made by Azerbaijan in the military domain and expressed Pakistan’s continued support for its Azerbaijani counterparts.

In response, the political and military leadership of Azerbaijan expressed their gratitude for the unwavering support from Pakistan and pledged to elevate mutual cooperation between the two nations and their respective armed forces to new heights.

The commitment to strengthening their partnership demonstrates the shared commitment to regional stability and defence.

General Munir’s visit also included a visit to the General Staff Headquarters, where he was warmly received and presented with a Guard of Honour.

In a solemn and heartfelt gesture, COAS General Munir laid a floral wreath at the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, a poignant tribute to the Azerbaijani soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the pursuit of peace and security.

 

Staff Report
