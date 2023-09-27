LHC gives RPO one week for recovery, release of Sh Rashid

RAWALPINDI: The Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench on Tuesday gave a week time to Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi to immediately recover and release former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and submit a report in the court in this regard.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till October 2.

LHC Rawalpindi bench Justice Sadaqat Ali presided over the hearing on a petition filed against detention of former interior minister Rashid.

RPO Khurram Ali appeared in the court and expressed his ignorance about the “kidnappers.” He requested the court to grant him weeklong time for recovery of the senior politician.

The court asked the RPO about progress in the case. The police officer replied that Rashid was not in custody of Rawalpindi police. He further told the court that the place from where Sh Rashid was detained did not fall in their jurisdiction.

Sh Rashid’s lawyer said the AML head was arrested by the Rawalpindi police and they had proofs about the occurrence. The court said, “Are you ready to give us in writing that Rashid is not with you? If he is recovered from Rawalpindi in future, a case will be filed against you.” However, the RPO sought one week time from the court.

The court then gave the RPO one week time for recovery and release of the senior politician and two other people and adjourned case hearing till October 2.