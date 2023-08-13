Two terrorists killed in retaliation following attack on military convoy in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD: Two terrorists were killed by security forces after they attacked a military convoy in Balochistan’s Gwadar on Sunday morning, according to the army’s media affairs wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the terrorists carried out the attack at 10am, using small arms and hand grenades.

“On 13 August 2023 at 1000 hrs, Terrorists attacked a military convoy in district Gwadar. Terrorists used small arms and hand grenades during the activity,” said the statement.

Security Forces of Pakistan remain determined to thwart efforts of the enemies of peace and prosperity in the country.

“However, due to the efficient and swift response, two terrorists were sent to hell with no harm to any military or civil persons,” the statement said, with the military expressing its resolve to “thwart efforts of the enemies of peace and prosperity in the country”.

An earlier statement by the ISPR said the operation was launched in the area after the presence of terrorists was reported, adding that one militant had been killed and three others injured during the exchange of fire with security forces.

China vows to continue working with Pakistan to jointly counter terrorist threats

Chinese embassy on Sunday said a convoy carrying Chinese citizens was attacked near the port of Gwadar in Balochistan, Pakistan.

“The incident caused no casualties on the Chinese side, and the relevant personnel have been properly placed in safety. The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan strongly condemns this terrorist act,” said the statement, adding that China will continue to work with the Pakistani side, to jointly counter the threats of terrorism and earnestly protect the safety of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects in Pakistan.

“The Embassy and the Consulate General in Karachi launched emergency response immediately, requesting the Pakistani authorities to conduct a thorough investigation on the attack, severely punish the perpetrators, take practical and effective measures to prevent similar incidents from happening again,” the statement added.

“Given the current security situation, the Chinese Embassy reminds Chinese citizens in Pakistan to be vigilant and take preventive measures against security risks, to ensure the safety of their lives and property.

Separately, China’s consulate in Karachi said the attacked convoy was carrying Chinese workers.

“A Chinese convoy from the Gwadar port project was hit by roadside bombs and gunfire on its way back to the port area from the Gwadar Airport,” it said in a statement on its website, adding that “no Chinese citizens were killed or injured”.

According to it, the attack took place at 9:17am.

The consulate asked Pakistan to “severely punish the perpetrators and take concrete and effective measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens, institutions and projects”.

The statement said the Chinese consulate general “has activated the contingency plan as soon as possible, reminding local Chinese citizens, enterprises, and projects to be vigilant, upgrade security measures, prevent security risks, and pay close attention to the security situation to ensure safety”.

Condemnations pour in

Former president Asif Ali Zardari condemned the attack on the convoy, according to a statement issued by his party, the PPP.

He also called for “bring in the grip of law the planners” of the attack and lauded the soldiers for their retaliatory action and stressed the need to eliminate terrorists.