Pakistan, UK agree to boost cooperation in energy and petroleum sectors

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United Kingdom on Thursday held talks to explore new avenues of bilateral cooperation in the petroleum and energy sectors, with a focus on sustainability, innovation, and investment.

Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik met with Joe Moir, Development Director at the British High Commission, to discuss expanding collaboration in oil and gas, as well as broader energy initiatives.

According to an official press release, the two sides expressed a shared commitment to sustainable development and technological exchange. The meeting also underscored the UK’s readiness to support Pakistan’s energy infrastructure, reforms, and institutional capacity.

Ali Pervaiz Malik highlighted the government’s focus on enhancing energy security and efficiency. He welcomed British expertise and investment in Pakistan’s energy sector, particularly in light of efforts to reform the liquid fuels sector in line with climate and sustainability goals.

“Pakistan values its longstanding relationship with the UK, and we look forward to deepening cooperation in the energy sector to ensure sustainable growth and mutual economic benefits,” the minister stated.

Joe Moir reaffirmed the UK’s support for Pakistan’s energy transition and capacity-building initiatives.

“The UK is keen to collaborate with Pakistan in addressing energy challenges through innovation and investment. We are committed to supporting projects that promote economic resilience and enhance institutional capacity,” he said.

The meeting also covered regulatory frameworks, potential joint ventures, and creating an enabling environment for future investment. Both sides agreed to maintain close engagement and explore specific projects under the broader UK-Pakistan strategic partnership.