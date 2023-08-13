Nation to celebrate Independence Day tomorrow with zeal, fervour

ISLAMABAD: The Nation will celebrate Independence Day tomorrow (Monday) with a renewed pledge to work with the spirit of Pakistan Movement to make the country a true Islamic welfare state.

The day will dawn with thirty-one gun salute at the Federal Capital and twenty-one gun salute at the provincial headquarters.

Special prayers will be offered in mosques at dawn for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country. The main feature of the celebrations will be a national flag hoisting ceremony in Islamabad.

Similar flag hoisting ceremonies will also be held at provincial, divisional and district headquarters level throughout the country. Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television will highlight the services of heroes of Pakistan Movement on the day and pay tributes to their extra ordinary contributions for making Pakistan a reality.

A large number of stalls are being witnessed at the main avenues, markets and streets of all cities and towns of the country.

National flags, pin badges, green and white dresses, toys and other accessories have been put on display on the stalls.

The day would be celebrated all across the country with flag-hoisting ceremonies, tributes to the national heroes and fireworks.

People are purchasing national flags, portraits of founding fathers, posters and banners as part of the celebration of Independence Day.

In Islamabad, main avenues have been decorated with flowers and lights. Different pictures have also been displayed depicting diverse cultures and prominent places of the country.

National flag would also be hoisted at all important public and private buildings.

National songs are being played to give the message that the whole nation is united.

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar has directed to ensure foolproof security and traffic arrangements throughout the province on the 76th Independence Day.

Islamabad Police have meticulously outlined a comprehensive security and traffic strategy for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations on August 14th. Their plan entails deploying security personnel at vital installations and public spaces to ensure safety and order.

Utilizing sniffer dogs and cutting-edge security equipment, law enforcement personnel will meticulously search the green areas of Daman-e-Koh, Pir Sohawa, and Margalla hills. Furthermore, undercover police and intelligence agents will discreetly inspect sensitive areas within the city.

To bolster security measures, police checkpoints will be established on major thoroughfares, spanning from Faizabad to Pirwadhi Square at GT Road, covering all potential entry points into Islamabad. The city has been divided into distinct security zones for effective coverage. Additional contingents from Rangers, Frontier Constabulary, and Islamabad Police will join forces to monitor these zones, along with heightened surveillance at entry and exit points.

Forest areas in the city will undergo thorough scanning using advanced security equipment, while mounted security personnel will conduct patrols on horseback throughout the city.

Authorities have appealed to residents and visitors alike to carry valid identification documents, such as CNIC, while entering the city.

The Islamabad Capital Police (Traffic Division) have devised an elaborate traffic management plan to ensure seamless vehicular movement and safety across the city. This includes deploying a substantial workforce comprising 550 officers and personnel. A dedicated team led by a Superintendent of Police (SP), four Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), and 22 inspectors will supervise the operations.

Specially formed squads will be stationed at strategic points, equipped with roadblocks, to maintain order and security during the celebrations on August 13th and 14th. These squads will particularly target violations like one-wheeling, vehicles with tinted windows, reckless driving, and noisy exhaust systems.

“Additional personnel should be deployed to provide security to large public gatherings, rallies and other events,” he said.

“All operational units including Special Branch, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Special Protection Unit (SPU), and executive police should adopt a joint security plan for Independence Day celebrations,” he added.

“The regional and district police officers should go out in the field themselves and review the security arrangements,” he directed.

“Ensure the use of CCTV cameras, walkthrough gates and metal detectors for monitoring and checking of the people,” he added.

“Coordinated arrangements should be made for the safety and security of women and children in parks, highways and public places on Independence Day,” he emphasised.

“Those who quarrel with families, especially women, in public places will be dealt with sternly,” he warned.

The IGP also ordered to form special teams for action against those involved in one-wheeling, aerial firing, rioting and immoral acts.

“Those who display arms in public and perform aerial firing will be arrested and punished,” he warned.

“To maintain the smooth flow of traffic, additional traffic police personnel should be deployed. The chief traffic officers (CTOs) should be present in the field themselves,” he directed.

President approves remission of 180 days for prisoners

On the occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan, President Dr Arif Alvi has approved remission of 180 days for prisoners.

Under the announcement, complete remission has been granted to elderly male prisoners who were awarded life imprisonment and now are sixty-five years of age or above and have undergone one third of their jail term.

The remission will also be given to those who are under eighteen and have undergone one third of their jail term. Similarly, complete remission has been extended to those female prisoners having an age of sixty years or more and who have spent one third of their sentence in jail.

However, special remission would not be extended to those prisoners who are on death row and convicted in major crimes including espionage, gang rape, murder, kidnapping, bank robbery and anti-state activities.