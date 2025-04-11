PM reaches Minsk with optimism to advance mutually beneficial Pak-Belarus cooperation

Belarus PM, officials of Pakistan embassy warmly welcome premier at airport

MINSK, BELARUS: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday arrived in Minsk on a two-day official visit to the Republic of Belarus at the invitation of President Aleksandr Lukashenko.

Belarus Prime Minister Alexander Turchin and officials of Pakistan embassy in Belarus warmly welcomed the prime minister at the airport.

PM Shehbaz Sharif was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi.

During his visit, the prime minister will hold talks with President Lukashenko to review progress in areas of mutual interest.

The two sides are also expected to sign several agreements to further strengthen cooperation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit underscores a strong and ongoing partnership between Pakistan and Belarus.

The PM also wrote on his official Twitter wall, “Arrived in Minsk to bracing winter winds against the backdrop of a very warm welcome by H.E. Alexander Turchin, Prime Minister of Belarus at the airport, where I was honored with an age old tradition and a gesture of Belarusian hospitality – the korovai, a decorated loaf accompanied by salt.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his optimism for the official engagements particularly his interaction with friend President Aleksandr Lukashenko, as they sought jointly to advance mutually beneficial cooperation between Pakistan and Belarus.

PM Shehbaz lays wreath at Minsk Victory Monument

Later, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday laid a wreath at the Victory Monument of Minsk to pay tribute to the people who died during World War II.

As the prime minister, along with his delegation members, arrived at Victory Square, the smartly turned-out contingents of the Belarusian armed forces saluted him. The national anthems of Pakistan and Belarus were played.

On the occasion, Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin was also present, who, earlier, warmly received the prime minister at the airport.

Prime Minister Shehbaz was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar and SAPM Syed Tariq Fatemi.