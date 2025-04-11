Barrister Gohar rebuts ‘reports, claims’ on political negotiations

NATIONAL

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Thursday categorically denied reports suggesting the party was engaged in political negotiations, calling all such reports and claims “false and baseless.”

In an exclusive conversation with a TV channel, he dismissed the circulating stories and specifically criticised a private news channel for broadcasting what he termed as inaccurate information.

“I completely reject the news regarding negotiations. A private channel aired a false report, which I categorically deny,” he stated.

He added that he had contacted the channel in question, which later issued an apology for the erroneous report. “Furthermore, the party’s founding chairman has not assigned me any task related to negotiations,” Gohar clarified.

Addressing the media directly, he appealed for responsible journalism: “I request that before running any news, always confirm the facts by seeking the concerned person’s version.”

Echoing his statement, a spokesperson for PTI also issued a formal rebuttal. “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf strongly denies all reports circulating through so-called sources regarding any meeting between our leader Imran Khan and Chairman Barrister Gohar.”

The party spokesperson further stressed that no such interactions or discussions have taken place. “If Barrister Gohar’s stance had been taken beforehand, such confusion could have been avoided. None of the aired reports have any truth to them,” the statement read.

PTI also condemned the reports as part of a deliberate disinformation campaign. “These stories about negotiations are part of an organised propaganda effort against PTI,” the spokesperson concluded.

