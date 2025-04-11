HBL PSL X: How much money will the winning team receive as prize money?

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the prize money for the 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL), with the winning team set to receive USD 500,000 (around Rs 145 million). The runner-up will be awarded USD 200,000 (approximately Rs 56 million), the PCB confirmed on Thursday.

HBL PSL X will begin on Friday with an opening ceremony at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, followed by the tournament opener between defending champions Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars. The T20 tournament, featuring six franchises, will run until May 18, with 34 matches scheduled across various venues.

Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host 13 games, including the eliminators and final, while Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will stage 11 matches, including the May 13 qualifier. Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.

In terms of leadership, Babar Azam will continue as captain of Peshawar Zalmi, Shadab Khan will lead Islamabad United, Muhammad Rizwan will captain Multan Sultans, and Shaheen Shah Afridi will remain in charge of Lahore Qalandars. Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators will feature new captains this season, with David Warner and Saud Shakeel taking the reins, respectively.

Last season, Islamabad United clinched their third PSL title, while Multan Sultans finished as runners-up for the third consecutive year.