Pakistan, Belarus deepen economic ties at PBBF in Minsk

PM Shehbaz’s visit demonstrates commitment to advancing strategic and economic collaboration: Jam Kamal

MINSK: Pakistan and Belarus on Thursday reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen bilateral trade and economic cooperation during the 2nd Pakistan-Belarus Business Forum (PBBF) held in Minsk.

Held alongside the official visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the Forum brought together assembly of government officials, business leaders, and key stakeholders from both countries, said a news release.

While addressing the forum, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan highlighting the growing momentum in Pakistan-Belarus relations and expressed gratitude to the Belarusian government, especially the Minister of Energy Denis Moroz, for hosting the event and supporting the Pakistani delegation’s participation.

“Our presence here is part of a broader journey that reflects the evolving and deepening partnership between our two nations,” said Jam Kamal Khan.

He noted that bilateral ties had strengthened significantly following the President of Belarus’s historic visit to Pakistan in November 2024, during which key cooperation agreements were signed.

The current visit by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, he added, demonstrates a reciprocal commitment to advancing strategic and economic collaboration.

Jam Kamal Khan pointed to the 8th session of the Pakistan-Belarus Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC), held earlier this year in Minsk, as a critical milestone that paved the way for expanded cooperation in trade, agriculture, education, technology, and pharmaceuticals.

He emphasized that both governments are committed to removing trade barriers and facilitating private sector engagement.

Underscoring the trade potential, the minister identified key areas for joint ventures, including textile machinery, agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, ICT, and e-commerce.

Jam Kamal also announced the recent signing of a cooperation agreement between the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BelCCI), calling it a platform for increased trade promotion and collaboration.

Jam invited Belarusian investors to explore Pakistan’s Special Economic Zones, which offer attractive incentives and strategic access to regional markets.

He cited recent energy tariff reductions as an added advantage for manufacturers aiming to export to neighboring regions.

Minister (Trade & Investment) at the Embassy of Pakistan in the Russian Federation with accreditation to Belarus Shaukat Hayat Cheema delivered a comprehensive and focused presentation on Pakistan’s trade cooperation, export potential, and investment opportunities.

He particularly highlighted recent initiatives under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), and emphasized the need to transform the warm and friendly bilateral relations into enhanced trade exchanges. He also underscored the importance of increasing people-to-people contacts and fostering regular interactions to maximize commercial cooperation.

A dedicated session also showcased Pakistan’s emerging market trends and key sectors of opportunity for foreign investment.

The forum’s agenda included presentations from officials of both countries, including representatives from BelCCI, TDAP, Belinvestbank, and RTL Alliance, who discussed secure trade instruments, risk-free routes, and mutual trade advantages.

A signing ceremony formalized agreements between the two sides, followed by a B2B session fostering direct engagement among business communities.

In his closing remarks, the minister called the forum not just a symbol of bilateral maturity, but a “call to action” for both countries’ private sectors to collaborate in creating shared prosperity and innovation.