Barrister Gohar denies media reports of political negotiations involving PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Thursday refuted media reports claiming the party was involved in political negotiations, calling the reports “false and baseless.”

In an exclusive interview with Express News, Gohar dismissed the circulating stories and criticized a private news channel for airing inaccurate information. “I completely reject the news regarding negotiations. A private channel aired a false report, which I categorically deny,” he stated.

Gohar further clarified that he had contacted the channel, which later issued an apology for the misleading report. “Additionally, the party’s founding chairman has not assigned me any task related to negotiations,” he explained.

Appealing for responsible journalism, Gohar urged media outlets to verify facts before broadcasting news. “I request that before running any news, always confirm the facts by seeking the concerned person’s version,” he added.

Supporting Gohar’s statement, a PTI spokesperson issued a formal rebuttal, denying the reports of any meetings or discussions between Imran Khan and Barrister Gohar. The spokesperson emphasized that no such negotiations had taken place and condemned the reports as part of a disinformation campaign against the party. “These stories are part of an organized propaganda effort against PTI,” the statement concluded.