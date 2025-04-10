Noor Zaman clinches U23 World Squash title in epic five-set final

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Noor Zaman delivered a stunning comeback victory on Thursday, defeating Egypt’s Karim El Torkey 3-2 in a high-octane final to claim the men’s title at the U23 World Squash Championship in Karachi.

Backed by a roaring home crowd, Zaman overcame a two-game deficit to triumph 9-11, 6-11, 11-9, 11-5, 11-5 in a match that showcased resilience, grit, and top-tier squash.

The 21-year-old had earlier advanced to the final after Malaysia’s Ameeshenraj Chandran retired in the semifinals due to injury while trailing Zaman in the third game. El Torkey, meanwhile, had stunned tournament seed Ibrahim Elkabbani in the other semi.

In Thursday’s final, El Torkey came out strong, taking the first two games as Zaman struggled to find his rhythm. But the tide turned in the third set, with Zaman narrowly edging it 11-9 to stay in the match. Regaining confidence, he took full control in the final two sets, leaving El Torkey with little room to recover.

Speaking after his win, Zaman attributed the victory to “consistent effort and unwavering belief.” “This moment is the result of years of hard work,” he said.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Zaman on his achievement, calling his victory a moment of pride for the nation. In their statements, they praised the young athlete for putting Pakistan back on the global squash map.

PM Shehbaz added that Zaman’s win marks a promising step in Pakistan’s journey to reclaim its historic dominance in the sport.