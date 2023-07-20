Nawaz Sharif ‘abandons’ plan to immediate return to Pakistan

LONDON: PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has reportedly abandoned the plan to return to Pakistan immediately.

According to sources in the party privy to the development, the decision regarding Nawaz’s return home will now be made in September.

The former premier will reach London from Dubai on July 24 and hold important meetings.

Nawaz had travelled to Saudi Arabia and Dubai before Eidul Azha with his family members.

Around a week ago, the PML-N leader and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari had reportedly reached a consensus on the appointment of a caretaker set-up in the centre ahead of the upcoming general elections.

The breakthrough occurred during a meeting between the two top leaders in Dubai.

According to sources privy to the matter, the meeting between Nawaz and Zardari resulted in an agreement to hold the elections promptly, address key concerns related to electoral reforms and the supervisory set-up.