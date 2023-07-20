PTI chief ousted through a constitutional way: Dastagir

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Power Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan has said that no unconstitutional way was adopted for ouster of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and legal procedure was followed in this connection.

While commenting on the “cypher conspiracy”, on Thursday, he said: “The friendly countries of Pakistan were upset due to the cypher conspiracy. It is possible to recover the economic loss. But what about the damage that had been done to the country’s prestige.”

The US ambassador was called to the foreign office on the cypher conspiracy, he claimed, asserting the cypher had nothing to do with the change in government.

Taking a swipe at the PTI chief, Eng Khurram Dastgir said, “The PTI chief is not a truthful and honest in a real context.”

Meanwile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah accused former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi of involvement in the “cypher conspiracy”.

Taking to Twitter, Sanaullah castigated the PTI chief, alleging that the latter had compromised the interests of the country. He asserted: “The PTI leadership was acting against the interests of the country”.