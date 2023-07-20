Shehryar Afridi ‘implicated’ in theft of wheat bags from Bahawalpur: lawyer

— PTI SG strongly condemns abduction of Shehryar from Adyala Jail

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) senior leader looks to be implicated in yet another case for allegedly facilitating stealing of wheat from a person’s house in Bahawalpur.

Sher Afzal Marwat, the lawyer of Shehryar Afridi posted a tweet, claiming that his client had been implicated in a false case.

شہریار آفریدی کو بہاولپور کے دور افتادہ ریگستانوں میں گندم کی چوری میں ملی بھگت کے نئے ایف آئی آر/ کیس میں ملزم قرار دیا گیا ہے۔ کون کہتا ہے کہ ملا نصیر الدین پرانے زمانے میں رہتے تھے۔ ￼ pic.twitter.com/IxRZkKeqEp — Sher Afzal Khan Marwat (@sherafzalmarwat) July 20, 2023

A copy of FIR went viral on social media late Thursday evening, claiming that Afridi was implicated by one Makhdoom Syed Sibtain Hyder Bukhari s/o Syed Akbar Bukhari, resident of Model Town A, Bahawalpur, against a PTI candidate for provincial assembly, Ahmed Usman Channar while Afridi was implicated as a facilitator.

Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan Thursday strongly condemned what he called the “abduction” of PTI senior leader Shehryar Khan Afridi from Adyala Jail in the dead of the night after the lockdown and urged Islamabad High Court (IHC) and other courts to take action against “this open violation of the constitution and law of the country”.

In a statement, PTI Secretary General said that Shehryar Afridi has been moved and abducted from Adyala Jail in the dead of night after lockdown.

“This is in complete violation of the Jail Manual. He is under Judicial Remand and is the responsibility of the court,” he added.

Omar Ayub strongly condemned this total violation of laws. “We hope that Islamabad High Court and other courts would take action,” he added. He raised a question whether the Jail Superintendent would be fired, demanding answers from the IG Jails Punjab.

Omar Ayub stated that when the law of the jungle prevailed then there was anarchy.

“It appears that this Fascist PDM Government has become successful in categorizing Pakistan with countries like Rawanda and Burundi,” he concluded.