Sharif holds phone call with Lankan president to discuss economic situation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif engaged in a telephone conversation with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday, focusing on matters pertaining to the current economic conditions of both nations.

During the call, Sharif expressed his gratitude to the Sri Lankan president for the support extended to Pakistan regarding its agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He commended President Wickremesinghe for playing the role of a true friend and well-wisher to Pakistan, conveying his appreciation on behalf of the people of his country.

In addition, he acknowledged Sri Lanka’s efforts in promoting regional peace and development. He expressed optimism that both Pakistan and Sri Lanka would swiftly overcome their economic challenges.

President Wickremesinghe, in turn, congratulated Prime Minister Sharif on the staff-level agreement reached with the IMF. The president also expressed his gratitude to Sharif for the good wishes extended to his own country.

Furthermore, Wickremesinghe lauded the struggle and efforts of Sharif in navigating Pakistan through its challenging economic situation. Having experienced the difficulties resulting from default, the Sri Lankan president emphasized the importance of IMF assistance to help Pakistan avoid a similar predicament.