PTI expresses concerns over ‘election reforms’, accuses PML-N of instability

MULTAN: Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the deputy chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), voiced the opposition party’s dissatisfaction on Monday, saying they were not being consulted on election reforms despite being a significant stakeholder.

During a media talk at a district court in his hometown of Multan, Qureshi criticized Section 9 of the Election Act 2017, considering it to be vague and in need of clarification.

The parliamentary committee on electoral reforms has recently intensified its efforts to amend election laws by reviewing 73 proposed certifications, according to a The News report published last week.

However, Qureshi directed his criticism towards the leading coalition party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), accusing them of suffering from instability.

Qureshi also drew attention to the ongoing legal battles faced by former prime minister Imran Khan, mentioning that despite the government “fabricating cases” against him, the courts have granted relief to their party leader.

Addressing the announcement made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif about dissolving the parliament before its designated term, Qureshi commented on the implications of such a decision.

Prime Minister Sharif had said his government would step down before completing its tenure, paving the way for an interim government. By doing so, the government could potentially gain additional time before the upcoming elections, as per the constitutional provision that mandates elections within 90 days following the dissolution of assemblies.

In contrast, if the assemblies complete their term, the Constitution stipulates that elections should be held within 60 days.

Qureshi remarked: “It appears that the government is inclined towards 90-day elections. However, the election commission is responsible for determining the exact date of the election.”