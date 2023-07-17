France extends aid to Afghan refugees in Pakistan, Iran

PARIS: The French government has announced a significant financial aid package of €3 million to support the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) in its critical programs for Afghan refugees in Iran and Pakistan.

The funding aims to enhance the provision of lifesaving assistance and protection for vulnerable refugees and their local host communities. The announcement was made through a press statement issued on Monday.

In Pakistan, €2 million of the funding will be allocated to bolster primary and secondary education, reinforce skills and vocational training, and improve access to public healthcare in host communities throughout 2023. The focus will be on supporting women and girls.

This funding is in addition to the €2 million contribution made in 2022, which has already yielded positive results in increasing girls’ access to education and expanding skills training for women.

For UNHCR’s programs in Iran, France has allocated €1 million for 2023. This funding will further strengthen ongoing efforts to provide lifesaving assistance, healthcare, education, and protection services to Afghan refugees and host communities. France had previously contributed a similar amount of €1 million to UNHCR Iran in 2022.

The government of France’s support is highly valued by UNHCR, as it demonstrates their commitment to addressing one of the world’s most enduring refugee crises. The financial aid reflects France’s recognition of the urgent need to alleviate the suffering of millions of displaced Afghans and underscores the importance of international solidarity and responsibility-sharing in finding sustainable solutions.

Nicolas Roche, the French ambassador to Iran, emphasized the commitment to supporting the Afghan people and the resilience of the local Iranian population through this assistance. France has consistently been one of the top 10 donors to UNHCR and is known for providing predictable and flexible contributions. Earmarking 20 percent of the annual contribution in 2022 allowed UNHCR to effectively respond to emerging crises or underfunded situations.

With over 9.2 million Afghans in Iran and Pakistan, including 2.3 million registered refugees, these countries have demonstrated their commitment to upholding principles of hospitality and protection despite limited resources and strained economies. The international community is urged to rally behind and support Afghanistan’s neighbouring countries to enable them to maintain and expand their progressive policies.

Nicolas Galey, the Ambassador of France to Pakistan, expressed solidarity and gratitude towards the governments and people of Pakistan for their four decades of hospitality to Afghan refugees. The funding also reflects France’s commitment to increasing cooperation and solidarity with refugees and host countries, as showcased during its co-convener role at the Global Refugee Forum in December.

UNHCR is dedicated to supporting Afghanistan’s neighbouring countries and providing protection to millions of Afghan women, men, and children. With the support of the French government’s funding, UNHCR’s work will not only continue but also expand in the years to come.