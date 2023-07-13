NATIONAL

CTD arrests six suspected militants in Punjab

By Staff Report
LAHORE: In a series of intelligence-based operations (IBOs), the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab has successfully apprehended six suspected terrorists, among them a prominent commander affiliated with a proscribed militant organisation.

The arrests took place in various locations across the province.

A spokesperson for CTD confirmed that multiple operations were carried out in different areas of Punjab, resulting in the arrest of Bakht Sher, a key figure within the banned outfit. Additionally, five other individuals were detained in separate IBOs conducted by the department.

During the operations, the CTD recovered a significant amount of explosive material, mobile phones, weapons, and a sum of money from the possession of the arrested suspects.

These seized items are expected to aid in ongoing investigations and shed light on potential terror plots or networks associated with the detained individuals.

The spokesperson commended the efforts of the CTD personnel involved in these operations and emphasized the importance of intelligence-driven strategies in the fight against terrorism.

Further investigations are currently underway to gather more information about the arrested suspects and their potential involvement in terrorist activities. The CTD remains vigilant in its mission to dismantle terrorist networks and uphold peace in the region.

The arrested individuals will now be presented before the relevant authorities for legal proceedings in accordance with Pakistan’s anti-terrorism laws.

