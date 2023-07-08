NATIONAL

LHC sets aside objection to PTI chief’s plea for clubbing of case against him

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday set aside objection raised by the registrar office to a petition filed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran, seeking to club all cases register against him.

PTI Chief Imran Khan filed the petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC), requesting the court to stop proceedings and club all cases against him but the registrar office raised an objection.

The high court, however, overruled the registrar office’s objection and fixed the plea for hearing on July 14. The court sought arguments from the lawyers to decide on the maintainability of the petition.

The hearing was conducted by LHC Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq over the plea of the PTI chief.

On July 5, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was nominated in the first information reports (FIRs) registered against May 9 riots and attack on the General Headquarters (GHQ).

According to details, the former prime minister has been nominated in cases – May 9 riots, vandalism of state properties and GHQ attack – registered at police stations RA Bazar and New Town.

The case of the attack on the Pakistan Army’s General Headquarters (GHQ) was registered at the RA Bazar police station. 15 people including PTI leader Raja Basharat were already nominated in the case.

Yesterday, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore issued non-bailable arrest warrants for 22 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leaders in the May 9 riots case.

Police pleaded with the ATC to issue non-bailable arrest warrants for the 22 PTI leaders in the May 9 riots case. The plea was accepted and arrest warrants were issued by the anti-terrorism court during the hearing yesterday.

The nominated PTI leaders in the May 9 riots case include Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar, Murad Saeed, Azam Swati, Ali Amin Gandapur, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hassaan Niazi, Zubair Niazi, Imtiaz Sheikh, Andleeb Abbas, Karamat Khokhar, Ghulam Abbas, Ali Abbas, Uzma Bibi and Haleema Bibi.

 

Staff Report
Staff Report

