Sharif: A decade of CPEC reshaped Pakistan’s development scenario

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for its significant contribution to the development of Pakistan during a ceremony commemorating a decade since its signing.

He emphasized that CPEC had transformed the country’s development landscape through the implementation of numerous multi-billion dollar projects.

The prime minister acknowledged the efforts of both Pakistani and Chinese leadership in making the project a success, highlighting the long-term plan for CPEC that was signed by then-prime minister Nawaz Sharif and President Xi Jinping in July 2013.

Sharif commended the transparency of the CPEC project and the $25.4 billion investment made by the Chinese government and companies. He acknowledged the dedication of Chinese and Pakistani workers who worked tirelessly to ensure the success of the projects.

The prime minister expressed gratitude to President Xi for his unwavering support of CPEC and also recognized the contributions of various Pakistani officials and leaders, including Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, entrepreneurs, and workers.

While expressing confidence in CPEC’s potential to drive progress in agriculture, Special Economic Zones, Information Technology, and mineral resource exploration, he lamented the “misconceptions” created by the previous government of Imran Khan, which he claimed led to delays in the project’s implementation.

He thanked China for its support during Pakistan’s negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and expressed hope for the final approval of the staff-level agreement during its upcoming board meeting.

The prime minister emphasized the importance of working diligently to alleviate inflation and uplift the poor, pledging to fulfil the conditions set by the IMF that were previously violated by the previous government.

He also acknowledged the financial support provided by China, as well as the assistance from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the Islamic Development Fund (IDF) in overcoming Pakistan’s financial crisis.

The ceremony was attended by Dar, Iqbal, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Chinese Charge d’Affaires Pang Chunxue.