Military pays tribute to Karnal Sher Khan on martyrdom anniversary

RAWALPINDI: The military, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) and services chiefs have paid glowing tribute to Capt. Karnal Sher Khan on the 24th anniversary of his death on Wednesday.

“His stellar leadership and courage beckon us to defend Pakistan at all costs,” said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

Born at Faujoonabad of the district on January 1, 1970, Khan embraced martyrdom on July 5, 1999. He was a captain in the 27th Sindh Regiment and posted to the 12 Northern Light Infantry (NLI) Regiment during the Kargil conflict fought between May and July of 1999.

He was awarded Nishan-i-Haider, the highest military gallantry award for his valour and courage, to fight against the Indian troops.

He is the sole recipient of Nishan-i-Haider from what was then the North-West Frontier Province (NWFP). Havaldar Lalak Jan, who belonged to the Ghizer area of Gilgit-Biltistan, was also awarded Nishan-i-Haider.

“The anniversary serves as a powerful reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made by the army to defend the motherland,” the statement read.

“Let us remember these heroes who have laid down their lives in defence of our motherland. The nation is proud of its gallant sons.”