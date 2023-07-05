Heavy rain causes flooding in Lahore and surrounding Punjab cities

LAHORE: In the early hours of Wednesday, heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds brought relief from intense heat and humidity in Lahore, significantly lowering the mercury.

The downpour broke the spell of scorching weather, providing respite for the heat-stricken residents of the provincial capital.

However, the rain led to the inundation of roads and streets in Lahore, causing immense difficulties for commuters and motorists in carrying out their daily activities.

The heavy rainfall also resulted in power outages in various parts of the city as over 200 feeders of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) tripped, plunging several areas into darkness.

Moreover, other cities in Punjab, including Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhelum, Phalia, Sharaqpur, Nankana, and Sheikhupura, experienced heavy rains. The continuous downpour caused flooding in low-lying areas, leading to disruptions in traffic flow.

Official rainfall data for Lahore reveals that the highest precipitation was recorded at the Nishter Town Director Office with 118mm, followed by Jail Road with 56.5mm, Airport with 52mm, head office of WASA, Gulberg with 63mm, Gulshan-e-Ravi with 79mm, Iqbal Town with 69mm, Tajpura with 79mm, Johar Town with 82mm, Mughalpura with 88mm, Chowk Nakhuda with 54mm, Samanabad with 54mm, and Upper Mall with 88mm.

The data was collected between 03:55 am and 06:25 am on Thursday, with rain persisting in several areas of Lahore.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), rain, accompanied by wind and thundershowers, is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, the Pothohar region, upper and central Punjab, and Northeast Balochistan.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also anticipated in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the next 24 hours.