GB speaker faces no-confidence motion amidst political unrest

By Staff Report

GILGIT: In the aftermath of Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan’s disqualification, political tensions surge as a no-confidence motion is lodged against house speaker Nazir Ahmed.

Amjad Hussain, the opposition leader, has submitted the motion to the assembly.

The secretary of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly, Abdur Razzak, has promptly issued notices to all lawmakers, summoning them to a special session to discuss and vote on the motion.

Simultaneously, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party has officially nominated Raja Azam Khan Amacha as the new chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The parliamentary party of PTI has proposed his name, which received unanimous support from party members, demonstrating their strong endorsement of his capabilities and leadership, according to a PTI spokesperson.

