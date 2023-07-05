PM, son file plea for acquittal in money laundering case

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz have filed a plea seeking acquittal in a billion-rupee money laundering case.

Amjad Pervaiz, representing Sharif and Shehbaz, submitted the applications on their behalf. The legal team strongly emphasized that the NAB reference was baseless and concocted, lacking substantial evidence.

The plea highlighted that all their assets were lawfully declared and transparently recorded in both the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), adhering to legal requirements.

The petitioner argued that the NAB failed to present any concrete evidence to substantiate the allegations of money laundering.

Additionally, the legal team contended that the case against Sharif and Shehbaz could not be proven beyond doubt. They urged the court to acquit both individuals from the reference, considering the lack of substantial evidence against them.